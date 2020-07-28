Watch Now: COVID-19 Concerns Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season ( 2:06 )

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday. The specific amount to which Smallwood has signed for was not immediately disclosed. The West Virginia product is entering his fifth season in the NFL in 2020 after making stops in Philadelphia and Washington. He'll now be slotted into the backfield rotation that is headlined by James Conner, Jaylen Samuels, rookie Anthony McFarland, and Benny Snell Jr.

Smallwood first entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Eagles at the 2016 NFL Draft. Out of the gate, he proved to be a rather versatile weapon for Philadelphia. While playing in just 15% of the offensive snaps during his rookie season, Smallwood was able to rush for 312 yards on 4.1 yards per carry and a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 55 yards. He also was particularly impactful in the kick return game during his rookie season, totaling 261 return yards and a touchdown.

The 26-year-old really popped on the offensive side of the ball during his third season in the league, totaling career-highs across the board. During that 2018 campaign, he totaled 364 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 230 yards and two more scores.

Smallwood spent the 2019 season in Washington where he rushed for just 81 yards in limited action over 15 games. With the Steelers, he'll now serve as a depth piece over the course of training camp in the backfield and on special teams.