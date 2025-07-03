Omar Khan isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager has agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

Khan, 48, has been Pittsburgh's general manager since he succeeded Kevin Colbert in 2022. This year marks Khan's 25th season with the organization.

"I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field."

Khan has made sweeping changes to Pittsburgh's roster during his time as general manger. Wideout Calvin Austin III, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and kicker Chris Boswell are the only current starters who were on the roster when Khan took the baton from Colbert (the franchise's only other general manager since the turn of the century) at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Breaking down Steelers by position after one of busiest offseasons in NFL history Douglas Clawson

Nicknamed the "Khan Artist," Khan's willingness to take big swings has led to some big transactions since he took over as general manager three years ago, which is a stark contract to how the Steelers previously did business. This offseason alone, he traded a second-round pick to Seattle for Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, traded fellow receiver George Pickens to Dallas for essentially a third-round pick, and earlier this week pulled off a seismic trade with Miami that included dealing Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith.

This past offseason has become somewhat of the norm for the Steelers since Khan has taken over as general manager. So far, Khan's moves have yielded good but not great results. While Pittsburgh has compiled a 29-22 regular season record under Khan's leadership, it is 0-2 in the playoffs, extending the franchise's eight-year drought without a playoff victory.

While the postseason success hasn't happened yet, the contract extension is a reflection of Rooney's belief that Khan is the man who will help lead the Steelers back it's previous position as one of the NFL's top teams.

"I would like to thank Art Rooney II for his support," Khan said. "I believe we are building a championship roster and look forward to the 2025 season and beyond as our goals continue to be to bring another Super Bowl to the City of Pittsburgh and our great fans."