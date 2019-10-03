Steelers sign quarterback to practice squad specifically to mimic Lamar Jackson
Here's how Pittsburgh is preparing for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is a unique challenge for any team to scheme against and prepare for. The Ravens' second-year quarterback has tremendous escapability and can do tremendous damage with his legs. Jackson's leap in passing ability from Year 1 to Year 2 has only made the task of readying a defense to face him that much more difficult.
So, how do you do it? This is the question that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers defense faces this week leading up to their critical Week 5 matchup in Pittsburgh. And they went all the way to South Dakota to try and answer it.
On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Taryn Christion to the practice squad. While he's not Lamar Jackson (because he would have been drafted if he was), Pittsburgh is hoping that the South Dakota State product can at the very least mimic some of his skills to help them be better equipped to face him at Heinz Field to keep pace in the AFC North.
After all, Christion, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seahawks and spent training camp with the Cowboys, does have a similar skill set to Jackson. At South Dakota State, Christion rushed for 1,515 yards, logged 11,535 passing yards and had 130 total touchdowns.
"We haven't specifically said what I am going to be doing, but just going through practice and running some scout-team stuff," Christion said Wednesday, via Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. "I'll go out there and do my best, go out there and play hard. I am not Lamar Jackson, but I am going to play hard and run fast and do those things (he does)."
Christion can sure mimic Jackson's speed as he was able to clock a 4.5 40-yard dash and his collegiate career completion percentage of 60% should put Pittsburgh in as good of a position to face Jackson as they could ask for.
Christion is also the first player to sign following last week's Pac Pro Scrimmage and could pus the league into having in-season combines to search for elite talent across the country.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Trubisky, Adams, Mack sit
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Diggs misses practice but no injury
Is Minnesota just mad at the receiver for speaking out or is he on the verge of being traded?
-
Edelman shares Belichick story
There's a lot to unpack here, so let's just dive in
-
Archie Manning praises grandson Arch
Arch Manning is a freshman at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans
-
Week 5 picks: Cowboys earn statement win
Lock in these winners for Week 5, and check out our score predictions for every single game
-
Panthers place Chris Hogan on IR
Carolina has shelved their receiver for a while
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too