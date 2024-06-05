A familiar face in back in Pittsburgh. Cam Sutton, a veteran cornerback who spent his first six seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the 2023 season with the Lions, has re-joined the Steelers in the form or a one-year contract.

Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions in March, after a warrant was issued for his arrest alleging domestic battery by strangulation. Sutton turned himself in and arrived at a jail in Tampa, Florida, after a multi-week search.

Last year, Sutton signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Detroit and was due $12.7 million in 2024. In 2023, he started all 17 regular-season games, finishing with 65 combined tackles, six pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

During his time with the Steelers, he made 39 starts, with 168 combined tackles, 38 passes defended, eight interceptions and five forced fumbles.