About a week after being cleared to resume football activities, Asante Samuel Jr. is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN. The veteran cornerback had recently been cleared for football activities after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April.

A 2021 second-round pick of the Chargers, Samuel played in just four games last season after experiencing what he described as a stinger in both shoulders. Dr. David Okonkwo, a neurosurgeon for the Steelers, performed Samuel's surgery.

Samuel, 26, had two interceptions in each of his first three seasons with the Chargers. In the 2022 AFC wild-card round, Samuel had three interceptions and six pass breakups during Los Angeles' loss to the Jaguars. Overall, Samuel has 176 tackles and six interceptions in 50 career games (47 starts).

What does Asante Samuel Jr. bring to the Steelers?

Pittsburgh's decision to sign Samuel makes sense given its recent injuries at the position. The Steelers, now 5-4, were already thin at cornerback.

Samuel will now work alongside Joey Porter Jr. (who had an interception in Pittsburgh's Week 9 win over the Colts), emerging backup Brandin Echols and veteran backup James Pierre.

Samuel's arrival to Pittsburgh comes just weeks after the Steelers made several roster moves at safety and cornerback positions.

The Steelers also recently re-signed undrafted rookie Sebastian Castro, who was just waived by the Buccaneers. In a corresponding move, the Steelers released veteran safety and former starter Juan Thornhill.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh's defense will have its work cut out for it against the Bengals.