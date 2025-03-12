While they still don't have a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added a six-time Pro Bowler who can help anchor their secondary in 2025. The Steelers have come to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed $10 million deal with Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, according to ESPN.

The the 34-year-old veteran will replace free agent Donte Jackson in Pittsburgh's starting lineup alongside Joey Porter Jr. Jackson agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers earlier this week during the league's legal tampering period.

A Pro Bowler in six of the past eight seasons, Slay made 18 total starts last year while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. While he didn't record an interception last season, he broke up 13 passes while recording his first forced fumble since the 2016 season.

A 2016 second-round pick, Slay earned three Pro Bowl nods during his first seven seasons with the Detroit Lions. He continued to play at a Pro Bowl level during his five seasons with the Eagles. Slay has 28 career interceptions, and his 160 career pass breakups is tops among active players.

Slay joins a Pittsburgh defense that includes some big-name players in pass rusher T.J. Watt, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Cornerback and defensive line are among the main positions the Steelers have been hoping to add to during free agency and in next month's NFL Draft.

As noted above, the Steelers still have a big question mark at quarterback. Justin Fields elected to sign a two-year deal with the Jets, so the Steelers are now reportedly interested in signing four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has not decided what he plans to do for this upcoming season.

Whomever is the Steelers quarterback moving forward will have a pretty good supporting cast around him after Pittsburgh acquired two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf via a trade with Seattle just before the start of the league's legal tampering period.