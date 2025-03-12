Najee Harris is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Now the Steelers have found his potential replacement, on Tuesday striking a one-year pact with former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, according to multiple reports.

Gainwell, 25, spent the last four seasons as the Eagles' top backup at the position, where he spelled reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley during Philadelphia's 2024 Super Bowl run. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles out of Memphis.

With Harris gone in Pittsburgh, the Steelers all but guaranteed fellow running back Jaylen Warren's return with a restricted free agent tender, putting Warren in line to take over as the top ball carrier. Gainwell's reported entrance could result in more of an even split in carries, as the ex-Eagles veteran also has extensive experience as a pass-catching option out of the backfield.

He logged at least 20 catches in each of his first three seasons in Philadelphia, also earning the Eagles staff's trust as a third-down pass blocker. While his rushing totals were minimal working behind Barkley, D'Andre Swift and Miles Sanders from 2021-2024, Gainwell served as the Eagles' most productive running back during their Super Bowl LVII bid in 2022, averaging 5.5 yards per carry that postseason.