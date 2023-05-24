Markus Golden is going from "Pittsburgh West" to the team that actually wears black and gold. The former Cardinals outside linebacker has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Steelers, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old veteran will join a talented group of outside linebackers that includes 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, four-year veteran Alex Highsmith and rookie Nick Herbig. Watt recorded 77.5 sacks during his first six seasons in Pittsburgh; Highsmith is coming off a 2022 season that saw him record a career-high 14.5 sacks; and Herbig tallied 20 sacks during his final two years at Wisconsin.

Golden, who was released by the Cardinals on March 10, had just 2.5 sacks last season, but he recorded 11 sacks in 2021 -- the second-highest total of his career.

A second-round pick back in 2015, Golden spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants in 2019. In 2020, Golden was traded from New York to Arizona in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick that New York used to select cornerback Rodarius Williams.

Golden, who tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks back in 2016, has 47 career sacks in 111 career regular season games. He also has 11 career forced fumbles, 323 tackles and 61 tackles for loss.

Golden is the latest notable free agent the Steelers have signed this offseason. Pittsburgh previously signed eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, former Eagles starting offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, and safety Keanu Neal, among others.