Steelers starter expected to miss multiple games with knee injury
Pittsburgh endured several injuries during their Week 1 loss to New England
Roosevelt Nix didn't see the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers season-opening loss to the New England Patriots. Now we know why.
On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said that Nix, the Steelers' starting fullback, team captain and 2017 Pro Bowler, could miss multiple games as he looks to recover from a knee injury. Besides, Nix, the Steelers currently do not have another fullback on the active roster. Tomlin said Tuesday that there would be someone representing that position on Sunday.
With Nix out, Pittsburgh was unable to establish a running game against New England, rushing for just 32 yards on 13 carries. James Conner, Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl back who amassed 1,470 all-purpose yards in just 13 games last season, rushed for just 21 yards on 10 carries in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss. Second year back Jaylen Samuels, who rushed for 142 yards on 19 carries against the Patriots last season, rushed for just four yards on two carries.
While Nix may miss multiple games, Tomlin offered a positive update on several other Steelers who sustained injuries on Sunday night. While receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), cornerback Joe Haden (AC joint), center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) may miss time during practice, Tomlin is optimistic that each player will be on the field when Pittsburgh hosts the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at Heinz Field.
Tomlin said that he and the Steelers are "foaming at the mouth" with regard to facing the 1-0 Seahawks and making amends for their poor Week 1 showing.
"This is going to be a big challenge for us this week," Tomlin said of facing Seattle, per the Steelers' official website. "We're excited about getting it done in front of home people and letting the environment be an asset for us."
