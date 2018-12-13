Steelers' Stevan Ridley excited to play Patriots, wants it 'more than any other game'

Earlier this season, Dion Lewis got a "personal" win over the Patriots with the Titans. On Sunday, the Patriots face another jaded ex-running back in the Steelers' Stevan Ridley. Ridley, who tore his ACL in 2014, wasn't contacted by the Patriots. Since then, he's played for the Jets, Falcons and Steelers -- but there's a bit of bad blood with the Pats.

"I'm very open and I have to be real: I want this game more than any other game, man,'' Ridley said toThe Boston Herald. "That's just the bottom line to it. And it'll be that way from this year until I go in the grave. I'm just that kind of person.''

He added that "I was trashed after an injury. I'm just going to put it that way. I'm not going to say specifically, but to be a starter ... for four years, to tear my ACL and never get a call back, that's a tough pill to swallow.''

The Patriots drafted Sony Michel this year, but Ridley thinks the lack of continuity at the position has hurt the Patriots.

"And now they're still looking for a running back to try to come in and play — how many running backs have been through there to try to give them some consistency as a quote-unquote first or second down back?" he said. "They're still looking for it right now. Yeah, it's very personal. It is."

In the four years since leaving the Patriots, Ridley has played in just 20 games and gotten 88 carries for 265 yards. However, with starting running back James Conner out, Ridley may end up with some touches spelling Jaylen Samuels.

The Patriots are looking to bounce back after a loss to Miami on a miracle lateral play, whereas the Steelers have lost three straight. If last year's Patriots-Steelers game is any indication, this game should come down to the wire as the Patriots look to keep a first-round bye and the Steelers try to hold on to their playoff lives and the AFC North.

