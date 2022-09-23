The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple issues they need to address after their 1-2 start, yet they still can't eliminate the streak of losing games without T.J. Watt. Since Watt's rookie season, the Steelers have played six games without the reigning defensive player of the year -- failing to win any of them.

Pittsburgh is 0-6 without Watt following Thursday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, including 0-2 this season. Pittsburgh has allowed 147.5 rushing yards a game since Watt has been out, compared to 133 in the only game Watt played (which wasn't a full game).

"It starts with just stopping that run," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said after Thursday's loss. "You are not stopping that run, you are not putting them in 3rd-and-longs, putting them in tough situations, allowing our rushers to rush. When it is 3rd-and-three and less, they can do whatever they want. Guys cannot streak up the field because they are worried about the run. Obviously, we are missing one of our best rushers, one of the best rushers in the league. We still have to find a way to stop the run and get pressure on the quarterback."

Pittsburgh, which led the league in sacks in every year Watt has been on the roster (since 2017), has just two in the two games Watt has missed. Those sacks came in Thursday's loss to the Browns, along with just three tackles for loss. The Steelers average only 1.7 sacks per game without Watt (one this year) compared to 3.5 with him in the lineup.

Watt is a true difference maker, but the Steelers aren't getting him back for a few weeks. Pittsburgh still believes it has the players to get pressure on the quarterback, even if the results are showing otherwise.

"We have to keep finding ways and it's not a one man job, this is a team thing," Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton said. "We have 11 guys down in and down out. We are putting it all on for each other and we have to keep standing on that.

"Obviously, good things will come and not good things. So, we want to be on the better end of that."