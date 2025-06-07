Aaron Rodgers arrived at the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility on Saturday morning, less than 48 hours after the two sides came to terms on a one-year deal. While the Steelers finally have their new quarterback, the team is reportedly still in pursuit of a playmaker who can increase the odds of Rodgers having success in 2025.

Shortly after Rodgers agreed to terms with Pittsburgh, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said that he expects the Steelers "to continue to search for one more week." He added that general manager Omar Khan has made recent calls on several free agents and have inquired on several players currently employed by other teams.

Specifically, Rapoport confirmed that the Steelers had placed a call to the Miami Dolphins about Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and to the Falcons regarding their starting end and former first-round pick, Kyle Pitts, who has been a recent subject of trade rumors.

The Steelers did recently bring veteran wideout Gabe Davis in for a visit, but Davis (who is still recovering from a torn meniscus that prematurely ended his 2024 season) left Pittsburgh without a deal in hand. It's safe to assume that Davis' continued recovery from his injury is the main reason why he is still unsigned this late in the offseason.

Another veteran playmaker who has been linked to the Steelers is Jets wideout Allen Lazard, who was a teammate of Rodgers in both Green Bay in New York. A former undrafted rookie, the 29-year-old Lazard has a knack for getting into the end zone. In 2024, Lazard caught six touchdowns, the third time in the last four years where had caught at least a half-dozen scores.

As it currently stands, Pittsburgh has a solid group of skill players, led by two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf. In addition to Metcalf, the Steelers have a proven starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth, a nice running back duo of Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson, and a decent group of complementary wideouts, led by Calvin Austin III.

But after trading George Pickens to Dallas, it's clear that the Steelers want to add another proven playmaker that can add to what they already have on the offensive side of the ball.