And while it took a little longer, Watt's situation will also have a positive conclusion for the black and gold after he agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history as far as annual salary is concerned, according to ESPN. With his new deal, Watt is now signed through the 2028 season.

Watt's extension will pay him an average of $41 million annually, putting him ahead of Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million) and Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett ($40 million) in terms of the highest average annual salaries among non-quarterbacks.

Watt, 30, was entering the final year of a four-year, $112 million extension that he had signed just before the start of the 2022 season. At the time, the extension made Watt the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. Several players had since passed him, however, most notably Garrett, who earlier this offseason landed a four-year, $160 million extension that made him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

While the Steelers continued to exude confidence that a new deal would get done, this became a story after Watt posted a cryptic post on social media in April, then skipped the team's voluntary spring workouts as well as Pittsburgh's mandatory minicamp. When asked about Watt's absence at minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin essentially shrugged it off while stating that he had been regular communication with his star pass rusher.

With his new extension, it's far more likely that Watt will join the list of iconic Steelers defenders who played their entire careers in Pittsburgh. That list includes Hall of Famers Ernie Stautner, Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, and Troy Polamalu, among others. Based on what he's already accomplished, Watt's career already deserves to be mentioned alongside those franchise greats.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Watt became the eighth player in franchise history to win Defensive Player of the Year when he won the award in 2021. That season, Watt tied Michael Strahan's single-season record with 22.5 sacks despite missing two regular season games. In 2022, Watt broke James Harrison's franchise career sack record. Last season, Watt became the second-fastest player in league history to reach 100 career sacks and is now up to 108.

Watt came in at No. 3 on CBS Sports' recent ranking of the Steelers' best players since 2000, just behind Polamalu, a Hall of Famer and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

While his individual success is considerable, Watt is hoping to have more postseason success before his career is over. He enters the 2025 season with an 0-5 record in postseason games. Pittsburgh is trying to snap its drought without a playoff win that spans back to Watt's rookie season.

"I'm not about the individual goals anymore," Watt once said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "I've set myself up nice where I've been having a good career but it doesn't matter if you're not winning games when they matter most. I think that's objective No. 1, for sure."