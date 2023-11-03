The Pittsburgh Steelers emerged victorious from their Week 9 affair against the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, in large part due to their defense. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith combined for three of Pittsburgh's four sacks on Will Levis and seven of 10 QB hits, and kept pressure on the rookie quarterback all game long.

In his NFL debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, Levis completed 65.5% of his passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Thursday night against the Steelers, he completed 56.4% of his passes for 262 yards, zero touchdowns and his first career interception. Still, Levis flashed his franchise-quarterback potential multiple times, which was a solid consolation prize for the Titans fanbase.

After the game, Amazon's broadcast crew asked Watt what he saw from the rookie quarterback.

"A lot of toughness," Watt responded. "A guy that's gonna hang in there, take the hits and deliver some really good passes. He held onto it a little bit tonight, but he was able to escape with his feet and extend some plays, and I think he's going to have a good career."

Levis was hit early and often against Pittsburgh, but didn't fold in a rowdy environment. He led a 14-play, 72-yard drive that ended with three points on Tennessee's first possession of the game, an 11-play, 73-yard drive in the second quarter that was capped by a Derrick Henry touchdown and an impressive 57-yard drive with just 1:16 remaining before halftime to put another three points on the board. The Titans punted just once in the first half.

The second-round pick out of Kentucky also had the Titans in position to win the game at the very end, as Levis led Tennessee 66 yards to the red zone with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the comeback bid was ended when Levis threw an interception to Kwon Alexander in the end zone.

Levis made several big-time throws down the field, and off of awkward platforms. He could indeed be the future for the Titans. However, the only reason he was given this shot was because Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury that kicked him out of the lineup. It will be interesting to see who Mike Vrabel decides to start under center when the Titans travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 if Tannehill has had enough time to recover.