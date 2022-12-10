Two of the Steelers most integral players will be available when Pittsburgh hosts the rival Ravens on Sunday. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and receiver Diontae Johnson no longer have injury designations after both players were initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Watt, who is dealing with a rib injury, was limited during Wednesday's and Friday's practices but did not practice Thursday. Johnson also didn't practice Wednesday and was limited during Pittsburgh's other two practices as he works through a hip injury.

Watt returned to action in Week 10 after missing the previous seven games with injuries. Pittsburgh is 4-1 in games with Watt and 1-6 in games without him this season. Watt played in a season-high 87% of the Steelers' defensive snaps during last Sunday's win over Atlanta, a win that propelled the Steelers to a 5-7 mark after a 2-6 start.

Diontae Johnson PIT • WR • #18 TAR 105 REC 61 REC YDs 565 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

A Pro Bowler last season, Johnson is currently first on the Steelers in catches (61) and second in receiving yards (565). He had yet to catch a touchdown this season, however, as he continues to develop a rapport with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers have also upgraded backup linebacker Malik Reed's status for Sunday's game. Reed, who filled in as a starter while Watt was on injured reserve, was a full practice participant by week's end after not practicing Wednesday with a back injury.