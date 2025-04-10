It's hard to imagine T.J. Watt in anything other than Steelers black and gold, but it's a reality Pittsburgh fans might need to come to terms with. While there is no official word on what the future holds for the team's star linebacker, he posted something on social media that had fans spiraling, thinking the four-time Pro Bowler could be packing up soon.

On his Instagram account, Watt posted a photo of him in his Steelers uniform, holding up two fingers. Athletes have used social media as a tool for as long as it's been around and in their posts, often give hints to what's to come, good, bad or otherwise. Watt didn't add a caption to the post and as of Wednesday night, didn't have any other posts on his Instagram story or main Instagram account.

Here's a look at the post:

Sometimes fans can overanalyze an athlete's social media post, but they do have reason to fear the longtime Steeler could want a change soon. He is entering the final year of the four-year, $112 million extension he signed in 2021. His base salary of $21.05 million, far below market value for his position. Watt's total average is $28 million, $12 million below Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

The 2024 season has come and gone, so there's no specific reason for him to be posting an on-field photo without an explanation. The post certainly felt cryptic, but there's always a chance that fans could be misunderstanding a harmless photo from the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Perhaps Watt is just bored during the offseason and wanted to stir up some drama.

Last year, he finished with 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, a league high. In 2023, he led the league in sacks with 11.5, marking his third time finishing the year atop the NFL in that category.

Since he was taken by the Steelers in the first round in 2017, he has 462 total tackles, 108 sacks, 49 pass deflections, 33 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

The 30-year-old certainly has proven his value in the league, now the question is whether the Steelers or another team will reward that hard work. Football fans will be looking back at this point either as the first sign of his exit, or a mere overreaction from fans, only time will tell.