T.J. Watt is close to becoming the first player to lead the NFL in sacks three times, but the Pittsburgh Steelers star suffered a knee injury in the 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The Steelers need a Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars loss to make the playoffs, but it's a legitimate question if Watt will be able to suit up if Pittsburgh does make the postseason.

Watt was initially diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain and later a torn MCL, per NFL Media. However, after an MRI, the diagnosis is better. On "The NFL Today," Watt's brother, JJ Watt, revealed that his brother has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which requires a couple weeks of rest and recovery. Watt called it a "best-case scenario."

T.J. Watt exited the Steelers' Week 18 contest in the third quarter with the injury after he collided with teammate Montravius Adams in a "friendly fire" situation. Watt immediately went into the blue tent before heading into the locker room with the injury.

Watt, who had two sacks on the afternoon, leads the league with 19 on the season (Trey Hendrickson is second with 17.0). He would become the first player to lead the league in sacks three different times and is just the fourth player in NFL history to have 19-plus sacks in two separate seasons.

Brother JJ is one of those players with two 19-plus sacks seasons, sending out a tough tweet on the state of his brother after the injury.

The Steelers will hope Watt's injury won't cause him to miss significant time, especially since Pittsburgh awaits its playoff fate. Watt certainly will try to play in Pittsburgh's first playoff game if the Steelers qualify.