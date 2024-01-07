T.J. Watt is close to becoming the first player to lead the NFL in sacks three times. The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping Watt's season isn't over, even if they do advance to the playoffs.

Watt, who left Saturday's win over the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury, was immediately diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain and later a torn MCL, per NFL Media. The Steelers pass rusher wanted to re-enter the game, but the Steelers wouldn't allow the possibility.

Watt exited the Steelers' Week 18 contest n the third quarter with the injury after he collided with teammate Montravius Adams in a "friendly fire" situation. Watt immediately went into the blue tent before heading into the locker room with the injury.

Watt, who had two sacks on the afternoon, leads the league with 19 on the season (Trey Hendrickson is second with 17.0). He would become the first player to lead the league in sacks three different times and is just the fourth player in NFL history to have 19-plus sacks in two separate seasons.

Brother J.J. Watt is one of those players with two 19-plus sacks seasons, sending out a tough tweet on the state of his brother after the injury.

The Steelers will hope Watt's injury won't cause him to miss significant time, especially since Pittsburgh awaits its playoff fate. Watt certainly will try to play in Pittsburgh's first playoff game if the Steelers qualify.