In case you didn't already know, T.J. Watt is one tough cookie. The Steelers star pass rusher suffered a badly dislocated finger in Pittsburgh's win over the Ravens on Sunday and tore multiple ligaments in the process, according to NFL Media. Instead of exiting the game, Watt popped it back in and kept playing. Not only that, but the report notes that the injury is not expected to keep Watt off the field once the Steelers return following their Week 6 bye.

NFL Media adds that Watt might need to have his finger surgically repaired after the season depending on how it heals, but it will not hinder his availability throughout the year.

Watt has largely been a durable player throughout the course of his career. The only significant time he missed came last season due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in the Week 1 opener and a knee injury he suffered that preseason. Upon his return, the 28-year-old continued to be a dominant force within Pittsburgh's defense and that has remained the case in 2023.

Through five games played, Watt leads the NFL with eight sacks while also registering 15 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. On Sunday, the game in which he suffered that dislocated finger, Watt finished with two sacks, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

While this injury isn't going to keep him off the field, the Week 6 bye does come at an ideal time for Watt to recuperate for a least a week before he is back on the field in a game-setting with the Steelers. After the break, Pittsburgh will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Rams in Week 7.