The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to get a significant part of their offense back in time for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh is expected to activate tight end Pat Freiermuth prior to Sunday's game, according to NFL Media.

Freiermuth has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans. A 2021 second-round pick, Freiermuth's absence has contributed to the Steelers ranking 29th in the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes through nine games.

A former standout at Penn State, Freiermuth caught seven touchdown passes as a rookie while helping the Steelers make the playoffs during Ben Roethlisberger's final season. He set career highs with 63 catches for 732 yards last season despite the Steelers changing quarterbacks during the season.

Freiermuth has already caught as many touchdown passes this year (two) as he did all of last season.

Pat Freiermuth PIT • TE • #88 TAR 13 REC 8 REC YDs 53 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

While Freiermuth is expected to play, Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Fellow defensive back Keanu Neal (rib) and interior defensive lineman Montravius Adams (ankle) are also out.

Pittsburgh's last two wins came at a cost. The Steelers lost both starting inside linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (Achilles) to season-ending injuries over that span. With both players out, Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson are slated to fill their spots in the starting lineup.

The Steelers recently added depth at ILB with the signing of Tyler Murray, an undrafted rookie who was working a shift at Amazon when the Steelers reached out to his agent earlier this week.