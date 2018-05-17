Steelers tease everyone with announcement of new throwback uniform for 2018
Will the 'Batman' uniform be making a comeback?
Team president Art Rooney II has basically been spending the entire offseason letting everyone know that the Steelers would be getting new throwbacks this year, and now, we finally know when the team will unveil them.
The Steelers announced on Thursday that the new uniform will be dropping on May 30. If you want to set your Google calendar, the official announcement will be coming at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Steelers offered no hints on what the "new' uniform might look like, but we do know it's a throwback, which means we can probably take a few guesses here, since there are only so many options that they can throwback to.
One thing we do know is that Steelers won't be wearing their bumblebee uniform, which is should be pleasing news out there to anyone who loathes horizontal stripes. For years, the bumblebee uniform divided the internet: Everyone seemed to love or hate the team's 1934 uniform, with no in-between.
You can see the bumble uniform below.
The Steelers wore the bumblebee uniform six times starting in 2012, but haven't worn them since the 2016 season.
Another option for the Steelers could be the original Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms that they wore during their inaugural season back in 1933.
On the other hand, they might not want to go that route since they've already worn those as throwbacks. Back in 1994, the Steelers wore the original Pirates uniforms for the NFL's 75th anniversary season.
The best guess here is that the Steelers are going to bring back their Batman jerseys, and just so there's no confusion, we're not talking about the uniform that the Gotham Rogues wore while playing at Heinz Field in "The Dark Knight Rises."
In this case, we're talking about a uniform that the Steelers wore in 1996 and 1967, before putting them on ice and never wearing them again. They were called the Batman uniforms because players appeared to be wearing a cape when they wore them.
By the way, if they do bring back the Batman look, they should bring back that entire diagram and have the players where a single-bar facemask because those are amazing.
Anyway, here's what a more modern version of the Batman uniform would look like.
Here's what the same uniform would look like in white if the Steelers decide to go that route. The Steelers will only be wearing the throwback for one game, so they definitely won't be wearing both colors.
The new throwback won't be the only different uniform the Steelers are wearing this year. The team has already confirmed that the all-black Color Rush uniform will also be on the field in 2018. The Steelers will be wearing that look for their Thursday night game against the Panthers in Week 10.
The Steelers will definitely be hoping that fans love the new throwback as much as they love the team's Color Rush uniform.
Anyway, if you want to see all the uniforms that the Steelers have worn throughout their history, be sure to click here.
