The decision to postpone the Steelers-Titans game means that football fans could be in for a rare treat this week: the NFL holding a Tuesday game for just the second time in 70 years.

Although the game date hasn't been set in stone yet, the league has already announced that the Steelers-Titans game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL moved the game after a total of nine members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

If the game is played on Monday, that's not really a big deal, because we see Monday games every week in the NFL. However, if the game is moved to Tuesday, the Titans and Steelers would be just the third and fourth teams to play on that day of the week since 1950.

The only other time a Tuesday game has happened over the past 70 years came back in 2010 when the Eagles hosted the Vikings. Ten years ago, that game was moved because a blizzard was about to hit Philadelphia. In that situation, the teams didn't find out until noon on Sunday -- less than one hour before kickoff -- that the game was going to be moved.

One odd nugget from that game is that it led to one of the biggest regular season upsets of the past decade. Going into the game, the Vikings were a 14.5-point underdog, but they ended up pulling off a 24-14 win. That Vikings team is one of just six teams over the past 10 years that has won a game as an underdog of two or more touchdowns.

For this week, the Steelers were a 2.5-point favorite before the game was taken off the board at most sportsbooks following news of the Titans outbreak.

One thing Tennessee and Pittsburgh will probably want to take note of is how Minnesota and Philadelphia recovered following their Tuesday game. If Tennessee and Pittsburgh have to play on a Tuesday, that creates a competitive imbalance, because it means that they'll only have four full days of rest until their next game while their opponents will have a full week's rest.

In the case of the Vikings and Eagles, both teams lost their next game after playing on Tuesday. In Philly's case, they lost to the Cowboys 14-13 in a game that was a pick 'em. As for the Vikings, they lost to the Lions 20-13 in a game where Detroit was favored by 3.5. The Eagles only mustered 13 points in their loss to Dallas, which is notable because they had gone into the game as the third-highest scoring team in the NFL, averaging 28.4 points per game.

If the Titans and Steelers both lose in Week 5 after potentially playing on a Tuesday, then you'll probably see the NFL try to avoid Tuesday games at all costs. The NFL actually used to play Tuesday games somewhat regularly. From 1940 to 1949, there were a total of seven Tuesday games in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.