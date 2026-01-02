It appears as if the Pittsburgh Steelers will have one of their top players back on the field as they push for an AFC North title in Week 18. Star edge rusher T.J. Watt, who returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, indicated Friday when speaking with reporters that he will play in Sunday's decisive clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt has been sidelined since Dec. 7 after undergoing surgery to correct a partially collapsed lung.

"I feel pretty good," Watt said. "Honestly, I don't know if I could say that a week ago but I feel really good. I feel really confident about the week of practice and excited to play."

Watt initially went to a Pittsburgh hospital last month when he experienced discomfort in his chest after a dry needle treatment session. The ensuing surgery caused him to miss three games.

Watt indicated that he plans on taking a break from dry needling for the time being.

"It was very scary," Watt said. "Just a significant amount of pain. Obviously, anytime you go to work and then have to all of a sudden need surgery, it sucks. Just a lot of unknown. But I'm glad to have the doctors that we had, surgery that I had. To be able to be here and play in a football game this weekend is all I'm really focused on now."

Prior to the setback, Watt, a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Steelers, had 53 total tackles, including 15.5 for a loss, and seven sacks. He also logged an interception and seven pass deflections.

Pittsburgh will win its first AFC North title since 2020 if it's able to beat Baltimore Sunday night. A loss would eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention.