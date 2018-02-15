Steelers to get new throwback uniforms, nixing bumblebees for next season
And a million memes die with them
Even though the Killer Bs will likely be intact for the Steelers next year, the bumblebees will not.
Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that the team will have new throwback uniforms in 2018, officially killing the dream for the bumblebees to make a return. The Steelers hadn't worn them since 2016.
"We are going to wear a new throwback jersey," Rooney said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, adding that the jerseys would be unveiled some time in the next few months but declining to specify on the aesthetic.
With this in mind, the Steelers don't have a ton of options for throwbacks. They're a team pretty heavily steeped in tradition. There's a nonzero chance we'll see the triumphant return of the Batman uniforms from the '60s, when the yellow was an accent on the shoulders.
The only way this would be acceptable is if "na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na" plays on loop for every time time Le'Veon Bell hesitates.
The Steelers haven't done a whole lot in the past, but the divisiveness of the bumblebee uniforms is behind them. It would be awesome to see the Batman uniforms come back, but who knows. Maybe they just wanted to make the stripes vertical for a slimming effect.
