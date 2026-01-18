Steelers to interview Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy, who once coached Packers and Cowboys, per report
McCarthy has got a Super Bowl win on the résumé, and he could be a natural fit in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new coach following Mike Tomlin's shocking decision to step down, which is unusual given that Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches since 1969. The Steelers have now requested to speak with nine candidates, and the most recent reported interviewee could be a natural fit.
The Steelers have scheduled an interview with former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, according to NFL Media. Not only is McCarthy a Pittsburgh native that worked as a grad assistant and then wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, but Tom Pelissero says that McCarthy's father was a firefighter and Pittsburgh police officer who owned Joe McCarthy's Bar and Grill. McCarthy was even raised a Steelers fan.
McCarthy is very much unlike the coaches the Steelers have hired in the past. In fact, their last three head coaching hires were all defensive coordinators in their 30s that didn't have head coaching experience. McCarthy is a 62-year-old offensive mind who has served as the lead man for two different organizations. Still, he could be what the Steelers need as they go through this transition.
McCarthy is 174-112-2 in his 18 seasons as a coach, spending 13 seasons with Green Bay and five in Dallas. He went 49-35 with the Cowboys, and owns the fourth-best win percentage in franchise history. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory, which came against the Steelers, and left Green Bay with the second-most wins (125) in franchise history.
When it comes to who the Steelers are looking at for their next coach, it's an appropriate smorgasbord of talent. They will interview young offensive minds, young defensive leaders and also a couple of men who have previously led teams.
Steelers interview tracker
|Name
|Most recent job
Mike McCarthy
Cowboys head coach
Nathan Scheelhaase
Rams pass game coordinator
Chris Shula
Rams defensive coordinator
Anthony Weaver
Dolphins defensive coordinator
Jesse Minter
Chargers defensive coordinator
Brian Flores
Vikings defensive coordinator
Ejiro Evero
Panthers defensive coordinator
Jeff Hafley
Packers defensive coordinator
Klay Kubiak
49ers offensive coordinator
While the Steelers are considered to be one of the premier franchises in the NFL, there are plenty of questions to answer this offseason. Aaron Rodgers is not expected back, which again puts the Steelers in the market for a new quarterback, then the defense finished the season ranked seventh-worst in the league, and some of the talent is aging. Many view Pittsburgh as a team that is in need of a reset. Depending on who Art Rooney II hires, that reset may not take long.