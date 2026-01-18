The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new coach following Mike Tomlin's shocking decision to step down, which is unusual given that Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches since 1969. The Steelers have now requested to speak with nine candidates, and the most recent reported interviewee could be a natural fit.

The Steelers have scheduled an interview with former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, according to NFL Media. Not only is McCarthy a Pittsburgh native that worked as a grad assistant and then wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, but Tom Pelissero says that McCarthy's father was a firefighter and Pittsburgh police officer who owned Joe McCarthy's Bar and Grill. McCarthy was even raised a Steelers fan.

McCarthy is very much unlike the coaches the Steelers have hired in the past. In fact, their last three head coaching hires were all defensive coordinators in their 30s that didn't have head coaching experience. McCarthy is a 62-year-old offensive mind who has served as the lead man for two different organizations. Still, he could be what the Steelers need as they go through this transition.

McCarthy is 174-112-2 in his 18 seasons as a coach, spending 13 seasons with Green Bay and five in Dallas. He went 49-35 with the Cowboys, and owns the fourth-best win percentage in franchise history. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory, which came against the Steelers, and left Green Bay with the second-most wins (125) in franchise history.

When it comes to who the Steelers are looking at for their next coach, it's an appropriate smorgasbord of talent. They will interview young offensive minds, young defensive leaders and also a couple of men who have previously led teams.

Steelers interview tracker

Name Most recent job Mike McCarthy Cowboys head coach Nathan Scheelhaase Rams pass game coordinator Chris Shula Rams defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver Dolphins defensive coordinator Jesse Minter Chargers defensive coordinator Brian Flores Vikings defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero Panthers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley Packers defensive coordinator Klay Kubiak 49ers offensive coordinator

While the Steelers are considered to be one of the premier franchises in the NFL, there are plenty of questions to answer this offseason. Aaron Rodgers is not expected back, which again puts the Steelers in the market for a new quarterback, then the defense finished the season ranked seventh-worst in the league, and some of the talent is aging. Many view Pittsburgh as a team that is in need of a reset. Depending on who Art Rooney II hires, that reset may not take long.