The Pittsburgh Steelers will add yet another notable player to their roster for the 2025 season. Pittsburgh agreed to terms with veteran safety and former Browns first-round pick Jabrill Peppers, according to NFL Media.

Peppers, 29, was a surprise cut by the Patriots this summer after he failed to make the team's initial 53-man roster. The Steelers, who revamped their secondary this season, suffered an injury at safety this pas Sunday when starting strong safety DeShon Elliott injured his knee during Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Jets.

New England released Peppers just one year into a three-year, $24 million extension. Injuries and a league-issued suspension limited him to just six games during his final season in New England.

The 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Peppers spent his first two seasons in Cleveland before he was dealt to the Giants during the 2019 offseason. His two most productive NFL seasons were his first two years with the Giants; he forced a career-high three forced fumbles in 2019 and set career-highs with 91 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2020. Peppers was a Heisman Trophy finalist out of Michigan during his stellar college career.

After an injury-plagued final season in New York, Peppers signed a one-year deal with the Patriots ahead of the 2022 season. In 2023, Peppers recorded a career-high two interceptions while tallying 78 tackles, his highest total since 2020.

Peppers now joins a Pittsburgh secondary that also include seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey, six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, and former second-round pick Joey Porter Jr.