The Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin are the latest people to run afoul of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the NFL fined Tomlin $100,000 and the Steelers $250,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline during the team's Week 8 victory over the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

They are, of course, far from the first coach and/or organization to be fined for COVID-19 violations.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Jon Gruden were fined $500,000 and $150,000, respectively, for COVID-19 violations related to offensive tackle Trent Brown's positive test back in late October, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson. They were also docked a sixth-round pick for the violations, as a repeat offender.

As our Bryan DeArdo wrote, those fines brought the Raiders' COVID-related fine total to more than $1.2 million, being that they were previously fined $350,000 for a mask violation, $165,000 for mask-less players at a fundraiser, and $50,000 for an unauthorized locker room visitor.

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 following a league investigation into the team's COVID outbreak. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 11, the Titans had a total of 24 members of their organization test positive for the coronavirus, which led to the postponement of two games.

Four additional coaches -- the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll, the Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio, the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, and the New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton -- were hit with $100,000 fines for not properly wearing their masks. In each of those instances, their respective teams were also fined $250,000.