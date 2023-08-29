Three days after trading guard Kevin Dotson to the Rams, the Steelers have traded former starting center Kendrick Green to the Texans for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Media.

A 2021 third-round pick, Green started 15 games as a rookie during Ben Roethlisberger's final season. Green did not appear in a regular-season game last year, however, as he lost his position battle against Dotson after being moved from center to right guard.

Green did not have a good training camp, but did make headlines after playing some fullback during practice and during the preseason.

The Steelers' overhaul of their offensive line included the offseason additions of veteran guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig and rookies Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson. The unit still includes veteran tackles Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor along with center Mason Cole and guard James Daniels, who were both free agent signings last offseason.

Green's arrival gives the Texans more depth at guard, especially with sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson working his way back after missing time recently with a leg injury. The unit will be charged with protecting No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud, who was recently named the team's starting quarterback entering the Texans' season-opener against the Ravens.