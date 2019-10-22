Steelers trade deadline rumors: Four players Pittsburgh should target, led by three-time Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already made two big moves as far as trades are concerned during the first half of the 2019 season. Two weeks into the season, they traded their 2020 first round (while also swapping several future mid-round picks) to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is already paying dividends for the Steelers while helping Pittsburgh win two out of their past three games.

A week after acquiring Fitzpatrick, the Steelers traded their 2020 fifth round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for tight end Nick Vannett, a four-year pro who has helped add depth to the position behind starter Vance McDonald.

While the Steelers usually don't make big moves at the trade deadline, this year has already shown that Pittsburgh is willing to shake things up as they look to stay in the playoff hunt after a 2-4 start. Here's three players the Black and Gold may consider trading for if they are looking to be buyers by the Oct. 29 deadline.

Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett

While Bennett has played well this season, Bennett clearly isn't a perfect fit in Foxboro after he was recently suspended by the Patriots for a week after having a "philosophical disagreement" with his position coach. With Cam Heyward done for the season with an injury, Bennett would add talent, depth, veteran presence and a championship pedigree to a young Pittsburgh defense that appears to be ready to bloom.

It also seems that Bennett, based on his offseason appearance on Fox Sports' "First Things First," would welcome the opportunity to play for the Steelers if the opportunity presented itself.

"That's like the holy grail," Bennett said of playing on Pittsburgh's defense. "You think about the people who played linebacker there and you think about defense. You think about how they do things, their physicality. We're talking about the Mean Joe Greene time. When you lined up against the Steelers, you knew that you may get your tooth knocked out, your arm broke, because the Steelers were that type of defense. And I think that's what they're trying to get to, that identity. The true Steelers, hard nosed. When it's cold outside, we're gonna play defense."

Given Anthony Chickillo's uncertain future, it would make sense for the Steelers to trade for an outside linebacker. The team could try to re-acquire Skipper, an undrafted rookie out of Toledo who was snatched away by the Giants after the Steelers released Skipper one week into the regular season while promoting wideout Johnny Holton. Skipper, who enjoyed a solid training camp/preseason in Pittsburgh, has received minimal reps during his first six weeks with the Giants.

The Steelers could offer up a late round pick in exchange or Skipper, who could provide key depth at OLB behind starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree and alongside backup (and fellow former Toledo Rocket) Ola Adeniyi.

While it's highly unlikely that Cincinnati would consider trading anyone to a division rival, the move would make a lot of sense for both teams. The Steelers, who are in need of a reliable No. 2 receiver to complement JuJu Smith-Schuster, would be getting a four-year veteran who is in the midst of a career year. The Bengals, who are in full rebuild mode after an 0-7 start, would likely receive a third or fourth round pick in exchange for Boyd, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason.

And while trading for a soon-to-be free agent is always risky, it's likely that Boyd, a Pittsburgh native who attended the University of Pittsburgh, would re-sign with the Steelers if they acquired him via a trade before the deadline.

Pittsburgh fans remember Allen well. During the Chargers' come-from-behind win over the Steelers in Week 13 of the 2018 season, Allen caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Allen's performance was among the main reasons why the Steelers ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

If Los Angeles falls on the road in Chicago Sunday to drop to 2-6 on the season, it's likely that the Chargers' brass may look to deal Allen in return for a high draft pick. While unlikely, the Steelers may be temped to give up a future second round pick in exchange for Allen, who would provide Pittsburgh with another No. 1 wideout to complement Smith-Schuster. Again, this is unlikely, but it shouldn't entirely be ruled off the table until the trade deadline is passed.