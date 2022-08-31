The Steelers' 2022 quarterback competition has partly been overshadowed by the team's porous offensive line, even after offseason investments at the position. On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL's deadline for final roster cuts, Pittsburgh attempted to bolster the trenches, acquiring former Dolphins starter Jesse Davis in a trade with the Vikings, as both teams announced.

The 30-year-old Davis, who arrives in exchange for a 2025 conditional seventh-round draft pick, signed a one-year deal with Minnesota in March. The veteran opened training camp as the Vikings' starting right guard but was later overtaken by rookie second-rounder Ed Ingram. His departure saves Minnesota roughly $1.5 million this year.

In Pittsburgh, Davis figures to offer added depth, as well as potentially serve as a future starter, in front of either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett. Originally undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, he spent his first two NFL seasons competing for backup jobs with the Seahawks and Jets, but came to prominence as a four-year starter in Miami from 2017-2020. During that time, Davis logged starts at every offensive line position except center, playing nearly every one of the Dolphins' offensive snaps.

The Steelers also released a pair of veteran linemen in Joe Haeg and John Leglue on Tuesday, clearing the way for his arrival.