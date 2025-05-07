With George Pickens on his way to Dallas, the Pittsburgh Steelers have likely begun the process of trying to find the wide receiver's replacement on offense.

While they will likely cast a wide net, it appears one player the Steelers may pursue is New York Jets wideout Allen Lazard, who is midway through a four-year deal that he signed back in 2023. Allen, who played with Aaron Rodgers in both New York and Green Bay, is reportedly in play to be traded to Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Talk.

Lazard, 29, has put up solid numbers since entering the NFL in 2018. A former undrafted rookie, the 6-foot-5, 227-pound Lazard is especially good in the red zone, as evidenced by his 27 career touchdown catches. Lazard caught a career-best eight touchdowns in 2021 with Rodgers throwing him the ball. The following year, Lazard set career highs with 60 receptions for 788 yards while catching six touchdowns from Rodgers in what was both their final seasons with the Packers.

After struggling without Rodgers in 2023 (Rodgers missed virtually the entire season after injuring his Achilles in the Jets' season-opener), Lazard put up decent numbers with Rodgers back in New York's huddle in 2024, catching six touchdowns and averaging a career-high 14.3 yards per reception.

From a talent standpoint, Lazard doesn't have the upside of Pickens, who has been dealt to the Cowboys in a trade that includes a 2026 third-round pick. Lazard, however, is undeniably better than Pickens when it comes to finding the end zone. Lazard also has obvious chemistry with Rodgers, whom the Steelers hope will join them sometime soon.

As far as trade capital is concerned, the Steelers have a bevy of future picks, including the ones that they obtained in the Pickens trade. This is a deal that can certainly get done if both sides are serious about making it happen.