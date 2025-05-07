After months of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded veteran wide receiver George Pickens. Pittsburgh is sending him to the Cowboys, Dallas announced Wednesday. The Cowboys will send a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh, while the Steelers will also include a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Cowboys were reportedly interested in acquiring Pickens during the 2025 NFL Draft, but nothing materialized then. Now, after not selecting a wideout during the draft, the Cowboys are apparently getting the former 1,000-yard receiver who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

In Pickens, Dallas is getting a talented, albeit controversial player. While Pickens is, talent wise, one of the best receivers in the NFL, his inability to control his emotions neutered his ability to realize his potential in Pittsburgh. On more than one occasion, Pickens' teammates in Pittsburgh had to restrain him on the sideline during games. He had multiple shouting altercations with fans, including one at the end of Pittsburgh's loss in Cleveland during the 2024 season.

If he can manage his emotions better, Pickens could become a star in Dallas in an offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and perennial Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. In Pickens and Lamb, the Cowboys have the potential to have their best receiving duo since Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper helped lead Dallas to back-to-back Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

While Pickens is on his way to Dallas, the Steelers are now left with another hole at the receiver position. Look for the Steelers try to parlay whatever draft capital they receive from Dallas in the Pickens trade to acquire another receiver that they can pair alongside DK Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler whom they acquired via a trade with Seattle back in March.

The Steelers may also decide to explore free agency, as former Pro Bowlers Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are currently still available.