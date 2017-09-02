Steelers trade wide receiver Sammie Coates to division rival for draft pick

Preseason cutdown day is bringing with it a whole lot of interesting moves, the latest of which happens to be an intra-division trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday afternoon that they traded wide receiver Sammie Coates and a seventh-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

We have traded WR Sammie Coates to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s 6th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.https://t.co/Pw3njtUlBU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 2, 2017

As the Browns noted in their press release on the trade, the sixth-round pick being sent to Pittsburgh was originally sent to Cleveland by the Steelers themselves, to acquire former Browns first-rounder Justin Gilbert , who is now out of the NFL.

The Steelers found out earlier this week that receiver Martavis Bryant is eligible to play in Week 1, so Coates was about to be bumped further down the team's depth chart. Pittsburgh still has the best receiver in football, Antonio Brown , plus Darrius Heyward-Bey , Eli Rogers , DeMarcus Ayers , Cobi Hamilton , and 2017 draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster at the position, so Ben Roethlisberger will not be hurting for pass-catching options even without Coates.

The Browns, meanwhile, figure to slot Coates in behind Kenny Britt and 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman as one of their top three receivers. The other wideout options on the roster are all late-round picks or street free agents that have yet to do anything of note.

Coates at least showed some talent last year when Bryant was suspended for the season, even if he did struggle badly with drops. At the very least, he gives DeShone Kizer another high-upside option with the ability to beat teams deep down the field.