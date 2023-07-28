LATROBE, Pa. -- Back in the late 1990s, former Steeler Kordell Stewart was given the nickname "Slash" due to his ability to play multiple positions. That nickname should be adopted by current Steeler Connor Heyward, a versatile player who grew up cheering for Stewart and those Steelers teams.

The younger brother of Cam Heyward, Connor started his college career at running back before switching positions to tight end. He capped off his college career by catching the game-winning score during Michigan State's Peach Bowl win over the University of Pittsburgh, which was the same school where Heyward's father, Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, was a star running back during the 1980s.

Speaking of his dad, Heyward's first career NFL touchdown occurred in Atlanta against the Falcons, the team his father played for while reaching Pro Bowl status.

As his enters his second NFL season, Heyward is hoping to have a bigger role in the Steelers offense. CBS Sports recently caught up with Heyward during the first week of Steelers training camp. Heyward hit on a number of topics that included his unique wardrobe choice upon his arrival at Saint Vincent College.

How is your comfort level in camp this year as compared to last year?

CH: "Completely different. Honestly, I feel 100 times more comfortable. The playbook, just being out here in Latrobe, being around the guys for a full year. Obviously we have new guys, new additions. But for the most part, I'm extremely comfortable just being out here. The intensity is still going to be there, but it's a different feeling coming in from Year 1 to Year 2."

I have to ask you about your camp arrival throwback Steelers shirt. Was that from your childhood collection?

CH: "I bought that like two years ago. I have a lot of Steelers gear from when I was younger; probably just doesn't fit anymore. Whenever I can find cool shirts like that, I always try to grab them."

Who was your favorite team/players growing up?

CH: "The Steelers and just everybody who ever played for the Steelers from when I was young. Always, before Cam even got there. My grandparents live in Highland Park, my mom being from Pittsburgh, both of my parents going to Pitt."

Did you work on anything specific this offseason?

CH: "Just to get in better shape overall. Get my conditioning up and just work on everything. There wasn't one thing in particular. Just to be well-rounded. Coming into this season with the right mindset with all that already taken care of."

Is there one thing that already sticks out with this offense?

CH: "We're deep at every position. When it gets late in the season, that will help. The more guys that can do the same thing, the better."

Given that depth, how important is being selfless?

CH: "Whenever the ball comes your way, you have to make the most of your opportunities. You make the most of your opportunities, I feel like you'll get more of the ball. If you don't, that may be harder. We have a deep and talented offense that I feel like is well-rounded."

What does a good running game do for an offense?

CH: "Just controlling the ball. Time of possession. Making those defenses tire. Just holding onto and possessing the ball after each down. That's the biggest thing. You have to take care of the ball to play complementary football."

How did you get in better shape this offseason?

CH: "I just stayed in Pittsburgh and worked out with Cam. Lifting and running every day, Monday through Friday. Last year, it was kind of hard being a rookie, having staying at the facility, having to do a lot of stuff just to get accustomed to things. That just comes with being a rookie and doing all of that other stuff off the field.

"This year, I feel like one of the best offseasons that I've had."

I know T.J. (Watt) was big on getting snacks to Latrobe. Do you have a cheat meal or anything in Latrobe?

CH: "No. I'll just eat some chicken tenders I guess." (laughs)

Not a sweet tooth guy?

CH: "No sir."