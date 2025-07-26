LATROBE, Pa. -- While it won't officially count on the career stat sheet, Jalen Ramsey did get his first interception off of Aaron Rodgers during the Pittsburgh Steelers' third training camp practice.

Ramsey's pick was a microcosm of the type of day it was for both sides of the ball. While the offense tried to push the pace, the defense more often than not came out on the victorious side. Ramsey's presence was a big reason why.

On a hot and muggy day where it was easy to lose focus, it was still hard not to pay attention to Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro who continues to be a physical specimen as he pushes 32 years of age. Ramsey, who seems to be in continuous motion pre snap, has to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks who have no idea where he will be and what he will do when the ball is snapped. While that's a great asset for Pittsburgh's defense, it's obviously not much fun for the opposition, which on Saturday was Rodgers and the Steelers' offense.

Ironically enough, Ramsey's interception of Rodgers occurred on a pass intended for Jonnu Smith, who was part of the trade with Miami that also included Ramsey. Rodgers tried to throw a lob to Smith, but Ramsey had other ideas; he leapt in the air, snagged the ball and controlled possession.

Plays that like were surely what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin envisioned when he traded for Ramsey, who is expected to fill Minkah Fitzpatrick's role as the team's new starting free safety. It was just one of several big plays by the defense during Saturday's practice. Here's a rundown of the day's other notable moments.

No more mulligans

A day earlier, Tomlin gave the offense a do-over after the offense's first play of Seven Shots was ruined by a low snap. The offense ultimately won the drill, 4-3, after Rodgers hit Pat Freiermuth for the winning score.

When center Zach Frazier botched the snap on the first play of Seven Shots once again Saturday, it was generally assumed that Tomlin would give his offense a breakfast ball as he had done the previous day. But after the offense leveled the score on a Will Howard touchdown to tight end JJ Galbreath, Tomlin shouted "3-3," which meant that he wasn't giving the offense a do-over on the botched snap.

For a second straight day, both starting units came back on the field for the seventh and deciding play. But unlike Friday, the defense prevailed this time after Rodgers' pass was batted down by linebacker Nick Herbig.

Seven Shots recap

The rest of the series included a touchdown pass from Rodgers to DK Metcalf (against Joey Porter Jr.), a touchdown pass from Rodgers to Darnell Washington that included an impressive pump fake by Rodgers, a throw away incompletion from Mason Rudolph, and a controversial incompletion from Rudolph to Connor Heyward in the back of the end zone (Tomlin ruled that Heyward did not complete the catch in bounds).

Defense dominates as offense tries to push the pace

If you were a fan who came to Saturday's practice hoping to see the offense light it up, it's safe to say you were left woefully disappointed. In fact, during one period of practice, you could have looked solely at the ground and known the result of the play as five straight incomplete passes were fired by Pittsburgh's quarterbacks.

The incompletions were a collaborate effort. Some of it was due to drops, some of it was errant throws by the quarterbacks, and some of it was a credit to the defense for not allowing anyone to get open. Regardless, the fact was that the ball more often than not was hitting the ground.

Another big reason for the incompletions is the fact that the Steelers have a lot of new faces on offense, specifically at the skill positions. Rodgers is still building a rapport with Metcalf, Smith and the rest of his new teammates, and vice versa.

The Steelers' aggressiveness on offense was another big reason for the incompletions. After mostly throwing safe, short passes the first two practices, it appeared that the offense's objective was to take more chances regardless of the outcome, which often wasn't pretty.

Here's a sampling of some of the offensive carnage:

Rodgers' pass to Metcalf broken up by Patrick Queen



Rodgers' pass to Smith broken up by DeShon Elliott



Rodgers' deep pass to Metcalf out of bounds and incomplete



Rodgers overthrows Metcalf, incomplete pass



Rodgers overthrows Roman Wilson, incomplete pass

Rodgers' pass over the middle to Smith, incomplete (broken up by Cory Trice)



Sure, it didn't look pretty from an offensive standpoint. But if the Steelers' offense is going to make strides, they're going to need to test themselves like they did Saturday in order to grow and learn from their mistakes. That's what practice is for, after all.

A few bright spots for the offense

It wasn't all doom and gloom for Rodgers and Co. Rodgers did make some nice throws that included a strike down the middle of the field to Scotty Miller. Rodgers also hit Metcalf on a shot pass that Metcalf turned into a long touchdown.

Everyone loves the backup QB

A surprising cheer came from the crowd during practice when Howard took the field for a portion of practice. Howard quickly rewarded those who cheered by throwing a nice completion to Montana Lemonious-Craig. Howard then showed off his athleticism by catching a high snap, rolling out and nearly hitting Lemonious-Craig on the near sideline.

A day earlier, Howard showed off his athleticism by catching a pass from Rudolph during practice.

What's next

The Steelers will practice for a fourth straight day Sunday before getting their first day off since camp opened Monday.