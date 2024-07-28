LATROBE, Pa. -- On a muggy, hot Saturday afternoon in Latrobe, there was a blur that seemed to be in constant motion throughout the Steelers' two-hour practice. The blur was Steelers third-year running back Jaylen Warren, whose vastly improved conditioning was among the biggest takeaways from Pittsburgh's first afternoon practice.

Before practice, Warren answered several general questions about his goals for 2024 and how the Steelers may plan to use both him and fellow running back Najee Harris inside new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense. But it became clear -- after maybe the sixth or seventh time watching Warren cruise with the ease of a marathon runner back to the huddle after a play -- that follow-up questions regarding his conditioning were a must following practice.

Warren was happy to oblige, as long as it didn't prevent him from signing autographs.

"(I'm) a lot more in shape," Warren said as he signed a football for a young fan. "I'm glad it's showing out here, because I know it works for me now."

It certainly showed, enough for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to acknowledge it following Saturday's practice.

"I think conditioning and things of that nature get revealed the more we keep working and they have to put consecutive days together," Tomlin said. "But obviously, by the looks of him, he's done some nice work."

Warren's conditioning specifically paid dividends on two runs during the second half of practice that ended with him racing towards the end zone. Each run ended with Warren running back to the either the huddle or sideline, another example of his improved conditioning.

"This offseason, I focused more on running more instead of just lifting," Warren said "I feel like I'm able to run all day. ... It (also) helps a lot because my focus doesn't get as challenged as it would if I was fatigued."

As far as his cardio was concerned, Warren kept it simple. He said he trained in the heat while running up and down hills. He credited Total Athlete Training and former Vikings running back Matt Asiata for helping him improve his conditioning.

"I don't do too much of the band and the fundamental work," he said. "It's really just go to a field, get my cleats on and run."

Entering training camp, there was already an expectation that Warren would have an increased role in the Steelers' offense in 2024. Last year, after getting 105 touches as a rookie, Warren had 210 touches, amassed 1,154 total yards and led the Steelers with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. He also recorded the franchise's longest run (74 yards against Cleveland in Week 11) since 2014.

"I don't really expect (anything)," Warren said when asked about what his role could look like this season. "I'm ready when my name's called."

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Warren will surely hear his number called a lot in 2024. In Warren and Harris, the Steelers possess one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Given that fact along with the investment Pittsburgh put into the offensive line via the draft, it's a safe assumption that Harris and Warren will make up a large portion of the team's offensive output.

How the work is dispersed between Harris and Warren is the question. Based on Warren's past production and how he has looked in camp so far, it's safe to assume that he will receive at least half of the work load in 2024, and possibly even more. Who knows, Warren and Harris could end up being only the eighth set of teammates to each run for over 1,000 yards in a season.

"Possibly," Warren said about him and Harris' prospects of making history. "We're chasing a Super Bowl. So whatever that looks like, whatever stats we need to put up for a Super Bowl, that's what I'm looking to."

Watching Warren run so effortlessly on Saturday, one couldn't help but think of how defeated a defender must feel when an opposing running back looks to be so full of energy despite the heat. That's just another example of how Warren's improved fitness can benefit him and the offense, especially late in games.

"Shit, probably," Warren said. "I never looked at it from that perspective, but I always make sure I'm right on my side."

Warren also made sure to do right by the fans at Saint Vincent College who spent their Saturday afternoon watching him and his teammates. While he may or may not win the team's MVP award this year, it's safe to say that Warren's commitment to signing autographs has made him a fan favorite.

Warren took his time as he continued to scribble his name on footballs, jerseys, signs, wedding presents (yes, wedding presents), etc. He may be faster than he used to be, but Warren is still making time to smell the roses. Even blurs apparently have to slow down sometimes.

"I just put myself in their position," he said of the fans. "They came here for us. I really try to look for ones who haven't gotten an autograph at all. It brightens my day knowing I can brighten other people's day."

If Warren continues to look the way he did on Saturday, he'll brighten a lot of days this fall for Steelers fans who have high hopes for him and the team.