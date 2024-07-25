LATROBE -- Justin Fields was hit with a curve ball at around 6 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Fields, the Steelers' backup quarterback entering training camp, received a text message around that time informing him that Russell Wilson would miss the first practice, thus giving the former Bears starter some coveted reps with the first-team offense.

It wasn't perfect, but it's fair to say that Fields passed his first test in a Steelers uniform. With Wilson (who is being labeled as day-to-day with a calf injury) looking on, Fields displayed his highly-touted athleticism as well as his ability to hit the deep ball that included a dime to Van Jefferson, who was wide open after defensive back Donte Jackson fell down.

"I was trying to take advantage of each and every rep that I got today," Fields told the media afterward. "I got some good reps in today, for sure. ... Looking forward to getting better tomorrow."

Fields let it rip right off the bat. He quickly launched a deep pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth that was broken up after a good play by safety DeShon Elliott, who moments later caved in on Fields after coming in untouched on an outside blitz. Fields, however, eluded Elliott and several other defenders before stopping, turning to his left and hitting running back Jaylen Warren on a screen that turned into a sizable gain.

Along with his deep completion to Jefferson, Fields threw a dart over the middle to George Pickens, who took off down the field for a score. That completion came after Fields and Pickens were unable to connect on consecutive passes that were knocked down by Jackson, who had a solid practice sans the deep completion to Jefferson.

"It's good to face some adversity and stuff that's not expected," Fields said about getting first-team reps on short notice. "We're gonna face things in games that aren't expected. It's about how we react to those situations and how we adjust."

Thursday's practice was a microcosm of Fields' NFL career to this point. There were many occasions in Chicago when Fields played like a first-round pick. But there were also underwhelming/inconsistent moments that led to unmet expectations, expectations that No. 1 Caleb Williams is now undertaking in the Windy City.

With the Bears deciding to start over at quarterback, the Steelers quickly pounced on the chance to acquire Fields, who had one of his best games as a Bear against Pittsburgh during his rookie season. Now, instead of facing the pressures associated with being a franchise quarterback on a franchise that's never had one, Fields now gets to focus on his game and how he can maximize his potential.

Fields is hoping to help the Steelers' offense maximize their potential, too, after failing to do the previous several years.

"We're a team that can do a lot of things," Fields said. "We have a lot of good players on offense. I think we can mix it up."