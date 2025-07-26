LATROBE, Pa. -- The last year of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's football life can be summarized by NBA Hall of Famer Pat Riley's quote, "In every adversity, there is a seed of equivalent benefit."

A year ago, Warren was coming off his of best season to date and appeared to be on the precipice of an bigger year. A hamstring injury in Pittsburgh's preseason opener, and a knee injury sustained in Week 3 of the regular season, however, turned a promising season into a tumultuous one for Warren, who said that the experience taught him a valuable lesson.

"It was just a reflection on the days I put off," Warren said of the injuries during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "Or, things I put off, trying to cut corners for easier days. But it's not the case. There's no cutting corners in this process.

"Embrace every moment, get in the tubs, spend the 30 minutes in the training room. Whatever it takes for you, you know. So I'm really focusing on that."

Resting, Warren said, was the main motivating factor in his decision to sometimes head home after practice instead of staying at the facility to do things like visit with the chiropractor.

"Instead of staying at the facility 30 extra minutes, I [would] go home and just rest," he said. "I love resting."

While last year didn't go as planned, a healthier and wiser Warren (who is still making time to get his rest) is hoping to taking advantage of his opportunities this season. Warren has the inside track on being Pittsburgh's starting running back after the team allowed Najee Harris to test free agency. Harris and Warren became one of the league's best running back duos during their three seasons together.

"It was a blessing to be a part of," Warren said of his team working with Harris, who ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. "I wish Naj nothing but the best. It was sad, you know, for him to depart from us. But you understand that it's a business, and you never know what's going to happen."

The Steelers' decision to part with Harris was both a reflection on their faith Warren and their desire to add some outside speed to the position. That ultimately led to the Steelers drafting Warren's new backfield mate, Kaleb Johnson.

"That's my dog right there," Warren said of Johnson, who has already drawn comparisons to former Pittsburgh All-Pro Le'Veon Bell. "You know, we feel like he brings a lot of a lot of great attributes to the team. We're gonna need that guy this year."

The Steelers will also need Warren, who despite last year's injuries still managed to gain 821 all-purpose yards. Specifically, Pittsburgh will likely look to utilize Warren's versatility as a physical back that is more than capable of making plays on the outside and in the passing game. Warren and Johnson, in addition to the traditional roles associated with their positions, will probably be leaned on more in the passing game this year with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Speaking of Rodgers, the opportunity to get a chance to start alongside a surefire future Hall of Famer surely isn't lost on Warren, a former undrafted rookie whose worth ethic helped him become of the NFL's most productive and dependable backup running backs the past three seasons.

After thriving in that role, Warren is looking to make the most of his new opportunity with the goal of helping the Steelers each their ultimate goal.

"Obviously they kept me here and gave me a chance to be RB1," Warren said. "They're confident in me taking over that role. I'm gonna do what I can in my shoes to take advantage of it."