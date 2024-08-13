It was all but assumed that Russell Wilson would be the Steelers' starting quarterback for their second preseason game against the Bills. Mike Tomlin, however, said that he has yet to decide whether it will be Wilson or Justin Fields who will get the start on Saturday night.

Wilson didn't play in Pittsburgh's preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans as he continues to work his way back from a calf injury. Fields started in his place and went 5 of 6 for 67 yards with two sacks. Despite moving the ball, Fields and the Steelers' starting offense was unable to score points in three series of work.

Two low snaps that led to fumbles, an incorrect call on pass from Justin Fields to Van Jefferson, and constant position shuffling on the offensive line line were three main reasons why Pittsburgh's starting offense failed to produce points.

"I thought he did some nice things," Tomlin said of Fields' performance, via ESPN. "But obviously he was a component of the C-Q exchange, and from my perspective that's dual responsibility on the center and the quarterback. It negated a lot of good things going on in those first couple of drives."

Fields has been making a legitimate case to be the Steelers' starter over Wilson, who despite Fields' recent success has continued to have pole position in said position battle. Wilson's practice participation has gradually increased over the past two weeks, and he has been solid whenever he has gotten an opportunity to work with the first-team offense.

Whoever starts Saturday night's game can expect similar movements on the offensive line, even with Troy Fautanu's absence after the team's first-round pick sustained an injury against Houston. Pittsburgh has several position battles up front, including at center between Nate Herbig and rookie Zach Frazier. Rookie guard Mason McCormick is also expected to continue to get work with the first-team offense.