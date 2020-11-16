Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers became the first team in franchise history to win their first eight games. This past Sunday, Pittsburgh became the first team since the 2015 Panthers to win its first nine games after dispatching Joe Burrow and the Bengals at Heinz Field. The NFL's last undefeated team, the Steelers currently have a one-game lead over the defending champion Chiefs for the race to secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. They also have a three-game lead over Cleveland and Baltimore in the AFC North standings.

Since the start of the Super Bowl era, 21 teams, including the 2020 Steelers, have won at least nine games before losing their first game. Out of those teams, 11 reached the Super Bowl, with seven teams ending the year with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Here's a look at each 9-0 NFL team since the start of the Super Bowl era. As you can see below, teams that started hot had more success down the road than in recent seasons.



Started Finished Won Super Bowl? 1969 Rams 11-0 11-3 No 1972 Dolphins 14-0 14-0 Yes 1975 Vikings 10-0 12-2 No 1984 Dolphins 11-0 14-2 No (lost to San Francisco) 1985 Bears 12-0 15-1 Yes 1990 Giants 10-0 13-3 Yes 1990 49ers 10-0 14-2 No 1991 Washington 11-0 14-2 Yes 1998 Broncos 13-0 14-2 Yes 2003 Chiefs 9-0 13-3 No 2005 Colts 9-0 14-2 No 2006 Colts 9-0 12-4 Yes 2007 Patriots 16-0 16-0 No (lost to the Giants) 2008 Titans 10-0 13-3 No 2009 Colts 14-0 14-2 No (lost to New Orleans) 2009 Saints 13-0

Yes 2011 Packers 13-0 15-1 No 2013 Chiefs 9-0 11-5 No 2015 Patriots 10-0 12-4 No 2015 Panthers 14-0 15-1 No (lost to Denver) 2020 Steelers 9-0 TBD TBD

While it's way too early to predict the Steelers' playoff fortunes, Pittsburgh's depth at various positions should enable them to withstand possible injuries better than most clubs. It will also give them more versatility as it relates to their possible playoff matchups.

One-dimensional teams seldom win the Super Bowl; just ask the '84 Dolphins, whose prolific passing attack was not able to deliver a third Lombardi Trophy to Miami. Conversely, the '06 Colts, after falling short of their goal the previous season, received vastly better play from their defense that allowed them to win the franchise's first title since moving from Baltimore to Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh's 1978 team, whose 7-0 start stood as the franchise's best mark until being passed by the current team, is another example of a team that possessed a complete team in all three phases. The Steel Curtain defense, albeit a little older, was still the league's most dominant unit. Pittsburgh's offense received a career year from quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who that season became the first and last Steeler to win league MVP. And while Bradshaw and the passing game was the focal point of the offense, Bradshaw certainly did not forget about his talented backfield duo of Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, who both scored touchdowns during Pittsburgh's 35-31 win over Dallas in Super Bowl XIII.

The right arm of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the Steelers' main mode of transportation on offense. Roethlisberger may be edged by Alex Smith for Comeback Player of the Year, but he is currently a front-runner to win league MVP. In Sunday's win over Cincinnati, Roethlisberger threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns despite spending most of the previous week at home after being placed on the Steelers' reserve/COVID-19 list. He is now on pace to throw for 4,030 yards with 39 touchdowns against just seven interceptions.

Roethlisberger has had success spreading the wealth as it relates to Pittsburgh's skill position players. Six Steelers have caught at least 20 passes this season, as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool are on pace to catch a combined 158 passes for 1,806 yards and 21 touchdowns. Diontae Johnson also emerged as a possible future star, while James Washington and new tight end Eric Ebron have also made their presence felt on numerous occasions.

The stain on Pittsburgh's armor offensively has been its running game. Despite their ongoing success, the Steelers rushed for less than 50 yards in each of their last three games. They are currently 24th in the league in rushing and 27th in yard per carry average. And while these numbers should be a cause for concern, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that he is anything but following Sunday's win over the Bengals.

"We're a balanced group," Tomlin said of his offense. "We can give it to you however you want it. If you want to pack a bunch of people on the line of scrimmage, then we're going to throw it. You play two high safeties, we're capable of running it. And that's what I mean when I say we strive to be a balanced group. We want to be able to move it however, however we choose or maybe over-commitments from defenses that dictate it, we're OK with that too."

Ben Roethlisberger PIT • QB • 7 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2267 TD 22 INT 4 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

The Steelers' defense, led by T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree, Vince Williams, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick, have not missed a beat after being one of the league's top units in 2019. The Steelers' defense is currently top-10 in the NFL in points allowed, passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, sacks, and turnovers forced. Two areas where they've improved over the past two weeks is on third down and in the red zone. After being 18th and 20th in those departments two weeks ago, the Steelers' defense is now 14th on third down and 10th in red zone efficiency.

In Sunday's win over the Bengals, the Steelers did not allow a third down conversion in a game for the first time since defeating the eventual NFC champion Eagles midway through the 2004 season. Pittsburgh also boasts the league's No. 1 defense on fourth down efficiency, as teams are converting on just 28.6% of their fourth down tries.

Pittsburgh continues to employ one of the league's best kickers in Chris Boswell, who has made all but two of his 45 field goal attempts since the start of last season. Ray-Ray McCloud, a surprising inclusion in the team's initial 53-man roster, is averaging 15 yards per punt return. His 58-yard return set up a first half touchdown in Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Titans, while his 45-yard punt return on Sunday set up the Steelers' last touchdown.

Can the Steelers go undefeated? They have the talent to do so, but health will likely play a significant role in that coming to fruition. The Steelers also have four games remaining against teams with winning records that includes matchups against divisional foes Baltimore and Cleveland. And while they may sew up the AFC North relatively early, the fact that only the No. 1 seed will earn a playoff bye will likely entice the Steelers to play their starters for all 16 games as long as the Chiefs are still on their heels.

A more important question is whether or not Pittsburgh has what it takes to dethrone Kansas City as AFC champion. While they have their weaknesses (specifically on defense), the Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, should still be considered the team to beat in the AFC. That being said, the Steelers, through nine games, have proven to be a worthy challenger to take the Chiefs' crown come January.