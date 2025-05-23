Pittsburgh Steelers veteran pass rusher Alex Highsmith said says the team is not concerned about the ongoing situation involving Aaron Rodgers and his upcoming decision on the 2025 season. Instead, there's razor-sharp focus on the current roster and if the four-time NFL MVP does sign with the franchise, he'll be welcomed with open arms.

The Steelers carry offseason additions Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and 2025 NFL Draft pick Will Howard on their roster. Highsmith has been with the franchise since 2020 and signed a four-year extension in 2023.

"I just feel like in the locker room and stuff, we're in there working, and I think that's just really what it's about at this point," Highsmith said earlier this week on NFL Network. "I know that if he does sign, we're definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He's a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. He's one of the best to ever do it. I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."

Pittsburgh is "still waiting" on Rodgers to make up his mind according to team owner Art Rooney II, who echoed a previous stance from April this week on his team's quarterback conundrum.

CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo explained it's time for the Steelers to "pull the plug on the Rodgers experiment", suggesting the quarterback's current value on the field after his inconsistent 2024 season isn't worth the continued wait and rollercoaster timeline he has provided.

Rodgers said said last month he spoke with the Steelers on several occasions and has a deep respect for long-time coach Mike Tomlin.

"I've been upfront with them," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" at the time earlier this spring. "I've said, listen, if you need to move on, by all means. ... I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attached to anything ... I'm not holding anybody hostage."