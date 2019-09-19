Steelers vs. 49ers: How to watch, stream Mason Rudolph's first career start on CBS, CBS All Access

Jimmy Garoppolo's first game against the Steelers was a long time coming.

Garoppolo, the 49ers' starting quarterback, was slated to face Pittsburgh in Week 1 of the 2015 season, when he was the Patriots' backup quarterback. But after Tom Brady's suspension was nullified just before the start of the regular season, Garoppolo watched from the sideline as New England edged the Steelers at home, 28-21.

Four years later, Garoppolo will get his first career start against the Steelers this Sunday at home, as his 49ers look to stay undefeated against a Pittsburgh team that is still in search of their first victory.

The 49ers started the 2019 season with consecutive road wins that saw them outscore Tampa Bay and Cincinnati by a combined score of 72-34. Last Sunday, the 49ers dismantled the Bengals in Cincinnati, as San Francisco amassed 571 yards of total offense that included 259 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The 49ers' defense registered four sacks of Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton while allowing just 14 third downs.

Garoppolo, a year after missing 13 games with an injury, is off to a hot start. Through two games, the 28 year old signal caller has completed over 67 percent of his passes for 462 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions. Running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert have combined to rush for 281 yards thus far, while tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions entering Sunday's game.

San Francisco's defense has been the real surprise. Their four interceptions thus far is the second highest total in the NFL. They have also yet to allow a rushing score this season. They're also fourth in the NFL in red zone defense, after allowing just two opposing touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The unit has been anchored by linebacker Fred Warner (16 tackles through two games), defensive end Arik Armstead (two sacks) and cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon, who have both run back interceptions for scores this season.

The Steelers enter Sunday's game with a new starting quarterback in Mason Rudolph, who start Pittsburgh's remaining 14 regular season games after Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury in last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Rudolph who had never played in a regular season game before last Sunday, played well in relief of Big Ben, going 12 of 19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Pittsburgh's two-point loss.

Pittsburgh's defense received a big boost earlier this week when the Steelers traded next year's first round pick while also swapping future late round picks in exchange for former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Fitzpatrick, a versatile defender who played several positions during his short time in Miami, will start at free safety this Sunday in San Francisco. Fitzpatrick will look to help improve a Pittsburgh defense that is currently 29th in the NFL in touchdown passes allowed.

Prediction

Thirty-five years ago, the underdog Steelers handed the 49ers their only loss of the 1984 season, with John Stallworth catching the game-winning score in the game's final minute. While I think the Steelers are capable of pulling off a similar upset on Sunday, a lot of things would need to go in their favor.

Pittsburgh's rushing attack, currently ranked 29th in the league, would have to have some sort of success against a San Francisco defense that is currently ranked eighth against the run. Rudolph will also have to avoid making a costly mistake against a 49ers' secondary that features Sherman, a future Hall of Fame cornerback. He will also need one of his complementary receivers (James Washington?) to step up while giving JuJu Smith-Schuster more room to operate.

The Steelers' defense will have its hands full against a very balanced 49ers' offense that features an extremely effective zone running scheme that 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan used to dismantle the Steelers when he was the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in Week 6 of the 2014 season. While the Steelers will put up a good fight, the 49ers will prove to be a little too much to handle.

Pick: 49ers 27, Steelers 20

