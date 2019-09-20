Steelers vs. 49ers odds: 2019 Week 3 picks, predictions from top-rated computer model

One week after losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season with an elbow injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Roethlisberger was 8-for-15 for 75 yards before exiting and had yet to throw a touchdown this season. In relief, Mason Rudolph threw for 112 yards and a pair of red zone touchdowns to tight end Vance McDonald. San Francisco is favored by 6.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Steelers odds, while the Over-Under is 43. Before you make any Steelers vs. 49ers picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows 49ers ran circles around Cincinnati last week, and the extra yardage (572 yards vs. 316) paid off. The 49ers made easy work of Cincinnati and won 41-17. Running back Raheem Mostert was the offensive standout of the contest for San Francisco, as he picked up 83 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught three passes for another 68 yards. As a result, Mostert was one of the hot Fantasy football waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Steelers lost Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, for the season. The next man up, Rudolph, threw for 92 touchdowns at Oklahoma State and nearly topped 5,000 yards passing in his final season. Running back James Conner, who suffered a knee injury last week, practiced in full on Friday and should be good to go against the Niners.

San Francisco haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. On the other sideline, the Steelers are stumbling into the game with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 336.5 on average.

