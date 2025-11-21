For several different reasons, Sunday's showdown between the Steelers and Bears is going to be one to keep an eye on.

For one, this is a matchup between first place teams. Chicago (7-3) is currently just ahead of the Packers and Lions in the NFC North division standings. Pittsburgh (6-4) has a one-game lead in the AFC North over the surging Ravens.

There's also the specter of Aaron Rodgers and whether or not he will face his longtime formal rival. Rodgers' status for this game is up in the air after he suffered a fractured left wrist during Pittsburgh's Week 11 win over the Bengals.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Bears live

Bet Steelers vs. Bears and other NFL Week 12 games at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Steelers vs. Bears: Need to know

Rodgers certainly "owns" the Bears. The former Packers quarterback is hoping to torment Green Bay's longtime rival one more time on Sunday. Including the playoffs, Rodgers has a 25-5 lifetime record against the Bears.

The former Packers quarterback is hoping to torment Green Bay's longtime rival one more time on Sunday. Including the playoffs, Rodgers has a 25-5 lifetime record against the Bears. No love in the Windy City. While Rodgers has had success in Chicago, the same can't be said of the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 1-12 in games played in the Windy City, with the lone win occurring during the 1995 season. The Steelers recorded a 37-34 win in overtime en route to capturing their first AFC title since 1979.

While Rodgers has had success in Chicago, the same can't be said of the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 1-12 in games played in the Windy City, with the lone win occurring during the 1995 season. The Steelers recorded a 37-34 win in overtime en route to capturing their first AFC title since 1979. Bearing down. Led by new coach Ben Johnson, Chicago is on the verge of its first winning season since 2018. After an 0-2 start, the Bears have won seven of their last eight games. A big reason for the Bears' success has been their ability to take care of the ball and force turnovers. Chicago has committed just three turnovers since Week 3 and have forced 21 turnovers over that span for a +18 turnover ratio.

Led by new coach Ben Johnson, Chicago is on the verge of its first winning season since 2018. After an 0-2 start, the Bears have won seven of their last eight games. A big reason for the Bears' success has been their ability to take care of the ball and force turnovers. Chicago has committed just three turnovers since Week 3 and have forced 21 turnovers over that span for a +18 turnover ratio. Captain Comeback. The Bears' success has also been a byproduct of some late-game heroics by second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, whose five game-winning drives this season is a franchise record.

The Bears' success has also been a byproduct of some late-game heroics by second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, whose five game-winning drives this season is a franchise record. Rudolph is ready. Pittsburgh's offense will be led by Mason Rudolph if Rodgers isn't able to play. Rudolph, 30, has an 8-5-1 record as the Steelers' starting quarterback. He's won his last three starts for Pittsburgh, which each of those occurring at the end of the 2023 season. The only quarterback to start in a playoff game for Pittsburgh since Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph went 12 of 16 for 127 yards and a touchdown during the second half of the Steelers' win over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's offense will be led by Mason Rudolph if Rodgers isn't able to play. Rudolph, 30, has an 8-5-1 record as the Steelers' starting quarterback. He's won his last three starts for Pittsburgh, which each of those occurring at the end of the 2023 season. The only quarterback to start in a playoff game for Pittsburgh since Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph went 12 of 16 for 127 yards and a touchdown during the second half of the Steelers' win over Cincinnati. Chicago Ballhawks. Whoever is QB for Pittsburgh will have his work cut out for him against the Bears' opportunistic pass defense. Chicago has a whopping 15 interceptions this year, with Kevin Byard (5), Tremaine Edmunds (4) and Nahshon Wright (4) accounting for 13 of this picks.

Whoever is QB for Pittsburgh will have his work cut out for him against the Bears' opportunistic pass defense. Chicago has a whopping 15 interceptions this year, with Kevin Byard (5), Tremaine Edmunds (4) and Nahshon Wright (4) accounting for 13 of this picks. Wounded Bears: Chicago will be without each of its starting linebackers Sunday due to injuries. Edmunds is dealing with a groin injury, T.J. Edwards has hand/hamstring injuries, and Noah Sewell is nursing an elbow injury.

Chicago will be without each of its starting linebackers Sunday due to injuries. Edmunds is dealing with a groin injury, T.J. Edwards has hand/hamstring injuries, and Noah Sewell is nursing an elbow injury. T.J. closing in on JJ. T.J. Watt is just one sack away from passing older brother JJ Watt. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt racked up 114.5 sacks during his 12-year career.

Steelers vs. Bears prediction, pick

While they've yet to live up to expectation, the Steelers' defense has nonetheless had its moments this season. They forced five turnovers in a Week 2 win over the Patriots, six in a Week 9 win over the Colts and had two defensive scores during last week's win over the Bengals.

If the Steelers' defense can have a similar performance on Sunday, that should be enough to help Pittsburgh win its second game in in Chicago, regardless of Rodgers' status. Pick: Steelers -2.5; Under 44.5