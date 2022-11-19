Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cincinnati 5-4; Pittsburgh 3-6

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals are 3-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Cincinnati will take on Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium after a week off. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Two weeks ago, the Bengals' offense rose to the challenge against a Carolina defense that boasted an average of only 15.38 points allowed. They took their matchup against the Carolina Panthers by a conclusive 42-21 score. The team accrued 35 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. RB Joe Mixon was a one-man wrecking crew for Cincinnati, rushing for four TDs and 153 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Mixon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Not surprisingly, Mixon's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Pittsburgh and the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, but Pittsburgh stepped up in the second half for a 20-10 win. Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett was slinging it as he accumulated 199 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 51 yards. Pickett ended up with a passer rating of 115.70.

The Bengals are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. If their 6-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Cincinnati up to 5-4 and the Steelers to 3-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati comes into the contest boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at nine. Less enviably, Pittsburgh is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only six on the season. Pittsburgh fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Cincinnati.