Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-5-1; Pittsburgh 8-0

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off in an AFC North battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still walked away with a 24-19 victory. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 42 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 153.80.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati beat the Tennessee Titans 31-20 two weeks ago. Cincinnati's RB Giovani Bernard looked sharp as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Steelers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Pittsburgh up to 8-0 and the Bengals to 2-5-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pittsburgh ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. Less enviably, Cincinnati is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 144.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.88

Odds

The Steelers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won ten out of their last 11 games against Cincinnati.