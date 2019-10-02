Steelers vs. Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-3-0; Cincinnati 0-3-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 6-0 against Cincinnati since 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success last Monday. An AFC North battle is on tap between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The Steelers are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-20 to San Francisco two weeks ago. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of RB James Conner, who did not have his best game; he fumbled the ball once with only 43 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was the 20-16 winner over Buffalo when they last met October of 2017. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The Bengals were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Buffalo 21-17. The Bengals can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Steelers are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 283.50 on average. The Bengals have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 49.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Pittsburgh have won eight out of their last nine games against Cincinnati.