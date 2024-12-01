Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game

CINCINNATI -- We're underway in Cincinnati for what should be an entertaining game between the Steelers and Bengals. This is the first of two matchups between longtime AFC North division rivals.

Make no mistake about it, this contest has the feel of a playoff game, mostly because of the Bengals' current situation. At 4-7, Cincinnati has little margin for error if it wants to make a run at the postseason. Stakes are even higher for this game as it comes against a divisional foe in Pittsburgh (8-3), who is trying to stay ahead of second-place Baltimore in division standings.

A big matchup in this game is Joe Burrow and the Bengals' sixth-ranked scoring offense against T.J. Watt and the Steelers' third-ranked scoring defense. Expect Burrow to throw early and often to wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who have both enjoyed previous success against Pittsburgh's defense. Burrow has won three of his last four matchups against the Steelers, who swept the season series a year ago as Burrow missed both games due to injury.

Which team will come out on top? Follow along in the live blog below to find out, where we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

