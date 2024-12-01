Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 13 game

Watt forces TO
Burrow strip-sacked by T.J. Watt. The ball is scooped up by fellow OLB Preston Smith.
Both teams have now turned the ball over today. Good pursuit by Watt, who chased down Burrow to record his league-leading 5th FF of the season.
CINCINNATI -- We're underway in Cincinnati for what should be an entertaining game between the Steelers and Bengals. This is the first of two matchups between longtime AFC North division rivals.
Make no mistake about it, this contest has the feel of a playoff game, mostly because of the Bengals' current situation. At 4-7, Cincinnati has little margin for error if it wants to make a run at the postseason. Stakes are even higher for this game as it comes against a divisional foe in Pittsburgh (8-3), who is trying to stay ahead of second-place Baltimore in division standings.
A big matchup in this game is Joe Burrow and the Bengals' sixth-ranked scoring offense against T.J. Watt and the Steelers' third-ranked scoring defense. Expect Burrow to throw early and often to wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who have both enjoyed previous success against Pittsburgh's defense. Burrow has won three of his last four matchups against the Steelers, who swept the season series a year ago as Burrow missed both games due to injury.
Which team will come out on top? Follow along in the live blog below to find out, where we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Perfectly-executed run by the Steelers and RB Najee Harris (who had an exceptional cutback) ties the score with 7:19 left until halftime. Harris has 82 total yards and a TD despite missing most of the first quarter.
Excellent blocks on the play by Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier and Ben Skowronek.
Najee Harris has returned to the game. He hasn't played since Pittsburgh's second possession.
Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson continues to be the man of the hour. Makes a 20-yard catch as the Steelers are already on the Bengals' side of the field.
Once again, Burrow extends the play before hitting Chase for the go-ahead TD. Burrow adds to his league-leading TD pass total with his 28th of the season. It's 21-14 Bengals with 9:52 left in the first half.
A healthy Burrow is noticeably different from non-healthy Burrow. He's mobility has been critical for the Bengals so far. Just had a nice 8-yard run as the Bengals are again in field goal range. He's also been extending plays that have led to nice short completions. Has yet to hit anything big downfield.
Austin, who was drilled on the game's first drive, beat former Steeler Mike Hilton in the end zone for the game-tying score. Wilson is on fire sans his pick-six that was the result of Pickens falling down.
Third string RB Cordarrelle Patterson has done a nice job replacing Harris on this drive. Just had three straight touches for 29 yards as the Steelers are nearing the red zone.
For the Bengals, DL Kris Jenkins Jr. is hurt. He's playing in place of injured starter Sheldon Rankins.
George Pickens makes a nice play for a first down, but he costs the Steelers 15 yards after taunting a defensive back. Pickens is once again his worst enemy.
Najee Harris has not re-entered the game.
Chase Brown rips through middle of Steelers defense for 40 yards to set up his short TD run as Bengals back on top, 14-7, with 5:04 left in the first. We might have a track meet on our hands.
Burrow shows his athleticism by moving right and hitting Tee Higgins for a first down following Pittsburgh's game-tying score. Higgins had 149 yards on 10 grabs the last time the Bengals defeated the Steelers back in 2022.
Pickens catches a short pass, gets a nice block by Ben Skowronek and goes untouched into the end zone.
Wilson has found his rhythm, but the question now is regarding Harris' health. He played a key role in that drive and already has 45 yards on 4 catches.
Najee Harris responds to Bengals score with a 25-yard catch-and-carry, a seven-yard run on the next play and a short catch for a first down on the next play. But he is staying on the sideline after clearly not being full stretch on a perfectly-executed screen pass that otherwise would have gone for a first down.
Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Wilson's pass and takes it 51 yard to the house on third-and-3. George Pickens was the intended receiver and was on the ground when the ball arrived.
Bengals' first pick-six vs. Pittsburgh since Mike Hilton (on Ben Roethlisberger) back in 2021. Cincinnati won that game, 41-10.
A vicious hit by Akeem Davis-Gaither on Steelers WR Calvin Austin III draws a 23-yard penalty on Pittsburgh's first play. Davis-Gaither wasn't defending the pass whatsoever. Austin is jogging off under his own power.
Mike Williams will fill in for Austin at WR.
A false start on Orlando Brown Jr. short-circuited Cincinnati's opening drive. Bengals also had a Ja'Marr Chase drop and a negative run by Chase Brown. Rough opening drive for the home team.
The matchup that will likely decide the game will take the field first: Cincinnati's high-scoring offense against Pittsburgh's stingy defense.
Ja'Marr Chase is keeping the faith amid Cincinnati's 4-7 start. The Bengals' offense hasn't been the issue and shouldn't be again today. The Steelers' pass defense has been average so far this year as far as yards given up. They have been good, however, at getting picks and preventing TD passes.
Pittsburgh is currently holding onto the No. 3 spot in the AFC standings. A win would keep them ahead of Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.
Cincinnati is currently trailing Denver (7-5), Indy (5-7) and Miami (5-7) in the race for the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.
Record: 4-7 (3rd in AFC North)
Offense: 6th in scoring, 1st in passing, 1st in TD passes, 27th in rushing, 5th on third down, 3rd in red zone
Defense: 28th in scoring, 23rd in passing, 24th in TD passes allowed, 20th in rushing, 27th on third down, 31st in red zone efficiency
Record: 8-3 (1st in AFC North)
Defense: 3rd in NFL in scoring, 17th in passing, 2nd TD passes allowed, 5th in INTs, 4th in rushing, 4th on third down, 13th in red zone
Offense: 14th in scoring, 26th in passing, 8th in rushing, 15th in third down, 30th in the red zone
Wilson: INT in 2 of last three games
Alex Highsmith will miss another game, but the Steelers are good at OLB with Nick Herbig and Preston Smith.
Cincinnati will be missing depth at WR and at LB and DL with Wilson and Rankins out. Wilson is a big loss as he is a big playmaker in the middle of Cincinnati's defense. Joe Bachie, a five-year veteran that hasn't started since 2021, is slated to play in Wilson's place.