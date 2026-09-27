Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten, Pittsburgh looks to get offense going

Bengals firing on all cylinders
Traditionally a slow-starting team, the Bengals are 2-0 this season after edging the Buccaneers at home in Week 1 and thoroughly defeating the Texans in Houston in Week 2.
Cincinnati's success so far has been a collective effort. The Bengals' offense continues to excel behind the trio of Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins. The offense is now being complemented by a defense that — so far — is living up to the preseason hype. The Bengals' defense (which includes offseason acquisitions Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook) currently ranks eighth in the NFL in scoring, third in rushing, and fifth in red zone efficiency. They have yet to allow a touchdown pass.