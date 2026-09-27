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Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten, Pittsburgh looks to get offense going

Keep up with all the biggest developments from this key AFC North clash.

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PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to our live coverage of the latest chapter in the Steelers-Bengals rivalry. The Bengals are coming into this game at 2-0, while the Steelers are 1-1 after a decisive loss last Sunday in New England. 

This marks the first game between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. Rodgers, 42, will need better performances from his supporting cast if the Steelers are to have a chance at upsetting Cincinnati. DK Metcalf will especially need to raise his game after he had several drops during Pittsburgh's first two games. Pittsburgh's offense has its work cut out for it against a Cincinnati defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown pass this season and is third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. 

Burrow has had Pittsburgh's number at Acrisure Stadium. He's won his last three starts in Pittsburgh and has a 4-3 overall record against the Steelers. He has had some previous trouble against T.J. Watt, who has as many touchdowns this season (1) as the entire Steelers offense has through two games. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live

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Bengals firing on all cylinders

Traditionally a slow-starting team, the Bengals are 2-0 this season after edging the Buccaneers at home in Week 1 and thoroughly defeating the Texans in Houston in Week 2. 

Cincinnati's success so far has been a collective effort. The Bengals' offense continues to excel behind the trio of Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins. The offense is now being complemented by a defense that — so far — is living up to the preseason hype. The Bengals' defense (which includes offseason acquisitions Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook) currently ranks eighth in the NFL in scoring, third in rushing, and fifth in red zone efficiency. They have yet to allow a touchdown pass. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 4:20 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 12:20 pm EDT
 
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Joe knows Pittsburgh

Joe Burrow has historically played well in Pittsburgh. Burrow has a 4-3 record against the Steelers, including a 3-1 record at Acrisure Stadium. His only loss in Pittsburgh took place during his rookie season.  

Burrow's last three games in Pittsburgh 

DateAttempts/CompletionsYardsTD/INTScore

Sept. 26, 2021

14/18 (77.8%)

172

3/1

Bengals 24, Steelers 10

Nov. 20, 2022

24/39 (61.5%)

355

4/2

Bengals 37, Steelers 30

Jan. 4, 2025

37/46 (80.4%)

277

1/1

Bengals 19, Steelers 17
Avg. per start 25/34 (73.5%)2683/1
Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 4:06 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 12:06 pm EDT
 
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Steelers makes changes at O-Line

The Steelers will have an entirely new right side of their starting offensive line. OT Max Iheanachor making his debut as a starter at right guard, according to NFL Media. Brock Hoffman will be at right guard. 

Pittsburgh's O-line will have its hands full against Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen. The Bengals' defense is currently third in the NFL against the run. They'll losing a little depth on the D-line today with B.J. Hill out with injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 3:59 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 11:59 am EDT
 
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Bengals inactives vs. Steelers

  • CB Josh Newton
  • C Connor Lew
  • T Myles Hinton
  • TE Jack Endries
  • DT B.J. Hill
  • DT Landon Robinson  
Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 3:42 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 11:42 am EDT
 
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Steelers inactives

  • CB Joey Porter Jr. (back)
  • RB Rico Dowdle (toe)
  • DT Gabriel Rubio
  • DT Kevin Jobity
  • QB Drew Allar
  • RB Eli Heidenreich

Steelers revamping their offensive line today. OT Max Iheanachor making his debut as a starter, according to NFL Media. Brock Hoffman will be at right guard.

Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 3:41 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 11:41 am EDT
 
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Big game for Big Mike

Mike McCarthy caught up with our Evan Wasburn this morning. The Steelers' offense has been under scrutiny after scoring just one TD through two games. Will that change today? 

Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 3:31 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 11:31 am EDT
 
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Welcome

Welcome to our live coverage of today's game between the Steelers and Bengals. We'll provide you a press box view of what should be an entertaining game between AFC North division rivals. 

Weather wise, you can't get better than this. Sunny, little wind and low 70s. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 27, 2026, 3:23 PM
Sep. 27, 2026, 11:23 am EDT
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