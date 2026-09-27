Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten, Pittsburgh looks to get offense going

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to our live coverage of the latest chapter in the Steelers-Bengals rivalry. The Bengals are coming into this game at 2-0, while the Steelers are 1-1 after a decisive loss last Sunday in New England.

This marks the first game between quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. Rodgers, 42, will need better performances from his supporting cast if the Steelers are to have a chance at upsetting Cincinnati. DK Metcalf will especially need to raise his game after he had several drops during Pittsburgh's first two games. Pittsburgh's offense has its work cut out for it against a Cincinnati defense that hasn't allowed a touchdown pass this season and is third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed.

Burrow has had Pittsburgh's number at Acrisure Stadium. He's won his last three starts in Pittsburgh and has a 4-3 overall record against the Steelers. He has had some previous trouble against T.J. Watt, who has as many touchdowns this season (1) as the entire Steelers offense has through two games.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers live