The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh enters with an impressive 11-2 record, while Cincinnati had struggled to a 2-10-1 mark. The Steelers have lost two games in a row, however, and lost their stranglehold on the top seed in the AFC. The Bengals enter Monday Night Football in the midst of a five-game losing streak, with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow (knee) sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Steelers as 14-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 40 in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds.

Steelers vs. Bengals spread: Steelers -14

Steelers vs. Bengals over-under: 40 points

Steelers vs. Bengals money line: Steelers -1000, Bengals +650

PIT: Steelers are 6-3 against the spread versus AFC teams

CIN: Bengals have a minus-7.2 point differential

Why the Steelers can cover



The Steelers lead the league in scoring defense, giving up only 18.2 points per game. Pittsburgh also ranks third in total defense, allowing only 303.1 total yards per contest. The Steelers are especially dynamic against the pass, ranking No. 1in completion percentage allowed (56.0 percent) and No. 2 in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

Pittsburgh is also excellent at getting off the field on third down, allowing opponents to convert only 37.2 percent of the time.

Offensively, Pittsburgh has defined strengths, especially in pass protection. The Steelers have allowed the fewest sacks (11), while Ben Roethlisberger leads the league in sack rate at just 2.07 percent. Against a Bengals defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed (382.3 per game), the Steelers should be able to maintain efficiency.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals will be heavily reliant on a trio of wide receivers to make a dent against Pittsburgh's elite defense. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins both rank in the top 30 among pass-catchers in both receptions and yards this season, with A.J. Green providing a veteran presence on the outside.

The Steelers are second-to-last in both rushing yards per game (89.1) and per carry (3.7) this season, and has largely abandoned the run in recent weeks. The Steelers are also in the bottom five in yards per pass attempt at 6.3. Cincinnati can also rely on quality special teams, with Brandon Wilson ranking in the top five in kick return yards (571) and Kevin Huber landing in the top 10 of the NFL in both punting average (47.4) and net punting average (42.7).

